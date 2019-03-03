



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ross Township Police say someone has been arrested in connection to a number of vehicle break-ins in the area.

According to police, the suspect admitted he stole items from multiple vehicles on Amherst, Princeton, Lily, Chalfonte and Georgetown avenues Sunday morning.

The suspect allegedly said he searched through about 10 vehicles on nearby streets.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was broken into is asked to contact their local police department.