



CLEVELAND, Oh. (WOIO/KDKA) – A life-size Super Mario Kart center is coming to several cities in Ohio.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, recration of the famous 90’s video game will come to Ohio as part of the Mushroom Rally tour.

The event which is based on a childhood favorite game featuring characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Mario, will make its stop in Cleveland but will also stop in Cincinnati and Columbus.

According to the Mushroom Rally website, riders will be able to participate in Cincinnati from June 15 through June 23. The tour will stop in Columbus on June 29 and 30. The dates for Cleveland have not yet been released.

The cost to participate is $55 and includes the ability to pick your favorite character and dress up as them during the race.

Racers must be 14-years-old to participate in Cincinnati, but riders in Cleveland and Columbus must be at least 16-year-old with valid ID.

To learn more about the Mushroom Rally tour, click here.