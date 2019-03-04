



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will now send you a personal video shout-out, but it will cost you $500.

Brown has joined the website Cameo, a site that lets says you can book a personalized shout-out from your favorite people.

Dozens of celebrities and athletes are on the website, making videos for any special occasion.

“Happy birthday, we celebrate you today, hope your birthday is booming,” Brown says in a sample video on the site.

Fellow Steelers teammates Arthur Moates, and Ryan Switzer are also featured on the site. Some members of the Pittsburgh Pirates will also do a video as well.

The site also features other famous athletes, actors, and musicians.