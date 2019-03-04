BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will now send you a personal video shout-out, but it will cost you $500.

Brown has joined the website Cameo, a site that lets says you can book a personalized shout-out from your favorite people.

Photo Credit: Cameo.com

Dozens of celebrities and athletes are on the website, making videos for any special occasion.

“Happy birthday, we celebrate you today, hope your birthday is booming,” Brown says in a sample video on the site.

Fellow Steelers teammates Arthur Moates, and Ryan Switzer are also featured on the site. Some members of the Pittsburgh Pirates will also do a video as well.

The site also features other famous athletes, actors, and musicians.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s