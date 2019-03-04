BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department announced on Monday that its Drug Task Force arrested a heroin dealer.

Officers arrested Antonio Leghart, 28, of Monogahela. Leghart fought with arresting officers, causing injury, and was found with additional contraband on him.

Leghart was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with several counts of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of controlled substance and aggravated assault.

