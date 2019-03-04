



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik is expected to release his “Pastoral Letter of Response” following several listening sessions about the church sexual abuse scandal.

It will be titled “The Church Healing” and is expected before Ash Wednesday.

Bishop Zubik said he wants those who attended listening sessions to know he heard their concerns, and is responding with actions.

According to the diocese, Bishop Zubik plans to acknowledge the pain and betrayal that the public felt as they read accounts of abuse committed over more than 70 years by Catholic clergy.

