BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Bishop David Zubik, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik is expected to release his “Pastoral Letter of Response” following several listening sessions about the church sexual abuse scandal.

It will be titled “The Church Healing” and is expected before Ash Wednesday.

Bishop Zubik said he wants those who attended listening sessions to know he heard their concerns, and is responding with actions.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the diocese, Bishop Zubik plans to acknowledge the pain and betrayal that the public felt as they read accounts of abuse committed over more than 70 years by Catholic clergy.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s