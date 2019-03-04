BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – PennDOT announced a portion of Bunola River Road in Forward Township is closed due to a landslide on Monday.

Bunola River Road (Route 2001) is closed in both directions between Pangburn Hollow Road and Raccoon Run Road.

Photo Credit: NewsChopper2/KDKA

The detour is listed below:

From north of the slide

  • Turn left onto Pangburn Hollow Road
  • Turn right onto River Hill Road (Route 2007)
  • Turn right onto Raccoon Run Road (Route 2005)
  • Follow Raccoon Run Road to Bunola River Road
  • Motorists coming from south of the slide can use the same detour in the opposite direction.

