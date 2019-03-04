BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh Police, Robert Ryderenski


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Robert (Graham) Ryderenski, 41, of Pittsburgh was last seen on Feb. 25. He is known to frequent the South Side area.

Photo Provided.

Ryderenski is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has reddish hair and blue eyes. Ryderenski has multiple tattoos on his arms to include “USMC” on the upper right and Japanese writing on the left inner forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s