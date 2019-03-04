



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Robert (Graham) Ryderenski, 41, of Pittsburgh was last seen on Feb. 25. He is known to frequent the South Side area.

Ryderenski is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has reddish hair and blue eyes. Ryderenski has multiple tattoos on his arms to include “USMC” on the upper right and Japanese writing on the left inner forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7800.

