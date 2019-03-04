BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water officials are warning customers about a change coming to their disinfection process that could affect the water supply over the next month.

According to Penn American Water, the change in their disinfection treatment process begins Tuesday, March 5, and continues through April 8 in the Greater Pittsburgh area.

During that time, customers may notice an increase in the taste and smell of chlorine, but officials say the water will be safe to drink.

In a press release, PAWC says: “As always, we will continue to monitor the water quality to ensure that it meets or surpasses all federal and state drinking water standards.”

They say the temporary change is part of their distribution system maintenance program.

Penn American Water will also be flushing its system, so customers may also see discolored water when crews are working in their neighborhood. That work is weather permitting.

The PAWC says both disinfection methods are approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

