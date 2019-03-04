



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt fans may not have to wait much longer for the retro-style uniforms to permanently return to the athletic fields and facilities.

Pitt Athletics tweeted a picture of a date across all team accounts Monday morning. The picture also included a Pitt logo beside a Nike logo.

“4.7.19 #H2P”

KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh says that sources close to the athletic department told him a re-brand back to the full-time retro uniforms was a possibility as early as April of 2019.

“Pitt sending this date out today. Heard retro colors were permanently coming back in April. This date could be the announcement.”

Pitt sending this date out today.

Heard retro colors were permanently coming back in April. This date could be the announcement. https://t.co/3AdDUeBb0C — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 4, 2019

Until April 7th, fans will have to wait on the big announcement that they many have been waiting for since they introduced retro third-uniforms for most teams over the last few seasons.