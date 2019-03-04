



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Taco Fest has announced that it is returning for a second year.

The event will return to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

“Celebrate the finest handmade food of mankind with an afternoon of taco exploration from the region’s finest vendors,” a press release says.

Event organizers say they are working with the Latin American Cultural Union to secure a lineup of cultural entertainment, including live music, dancing, and strolling entertainment.

“After a successful first year at Highmark Stadium, we’re returning to bring the community an even better event” said Pittsburgh Taco Festival Founder Craig McCloud. “We will bring together 30 or

more of the region’s best food trucks and restaurants. Each vendor designs their own menu and keeps 100% of the profits. Supporting local businesses is a big part of our mission.”

Tickets go on sale today, and are $10 for general admission, kids five and under are free.

Click here to buy tickets!