PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Word on the street following the NFL Combine is that Le’Veon Bell could be landing in Baltimore next season.

According to reports, Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari has a good relationship with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta. The Ravens would also like to poach a talent like Bell off of one of the team’s biggest rivals, with enough cap space and need at the position to do so.

“Ravens A Team To Watch For Le’Veon Bell?”

Other reports say that Bell has a good chance of becoming a New York Jet next season. A highly-regarded agent says that the team is going to push to land Bell.

“A high-profile agent says Jets are “undeniably the favorite” to sign Le’Veon Bell this offseason, per @Connor_J_Hughes”
