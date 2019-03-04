



REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County woman is facing charges after police say she tried to hire a man three times to kill her husband.

Roxanne Guty, 51, of Redstone Township, is charged with attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, it all started last September when investigators say Guty approached a man she knew, identified as Norman Pennington, in a gas station parking lot and began complaining about her husband, Arthur Guty Jr.

The criminal complaint reports that during the conversation, she said to Pennington, “You have killed people before.” Then, she alleged offered him half of a $50,000 life insurance policy.

Pennington told police he thought Guty was joking, and did not think of the conversation again.

Police say Guty approached Pennington a second time just before Thanksgiving. He told investigators that she asked him, “What kind of gun would do the job?”

Investigators say he told her “a .22 rifle would do it,” and then she offered him $300 to buy one. Pennington said he still thought she was joking and did not buy the weapon.

Police say Guty approached him a third time right before Christmas. Police say she offered him $700 and told him to “buy his grandchildren something nice.”

The criminal complaint says, she told him that money “would not count towards the $25,000 she was going to pay him.” After Christmas, police say she sent him about $1,000.

Pennington said he decided to come forward last Friday while talking to Guty’s husband.

He told police he “never planned on killing Guty,” “thought this had gone too far,” and was planning on going to authorities.

Roxanne Guty was arrested last Friday.

After being arraigned on the charges, Guty was denied bond and sent to the Fayette County Jail.

