Peter King of NBC Sports reported the news Monday and claims that the Oakland Raiders are the favorites to land the superstar wide receiver.

“It sounds like Pittsburgh is going to be able to make a deal as early as this week. They’re confident they can get more than what a lot of people think they can get.” – @peter_king on Antonio Brown on @dpshow”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders join the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans in the Brown sweepstakes.

King says the Steelers are looking for a first-round pick in return for Brown, and the Raiders have multiple choices in round one this year. King also believes that Pittsburgh will attempt to dump Brown before the March 17th deadline where the team is slated to pay Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reports that a deal could be in place at some point this month with multiple teams showing interest.

“One takeaway from Combine week in Indy: The #Steelers have enough interest in WR Antonio Brown to be able to trade him before March 17, sources say. The #Raiders, #Broncos, and #AZCardinals are among the teams who have appeared the most intrigued.”

