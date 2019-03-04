



SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. in South Huntingdon Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 25-year-old Sarah McDonald of Hempfield Township. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, McDonald was the in the backseat of a Nissan Altima when it lost control on a curve in the roadway, stuck a parked SUV, went up an embankment and hit multiple trees.

The crash closed down Highway Street at the intersection with Yukon Avenue. However, it has since been cleared and was reopened just before 7 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine McDonald’s cause of death.

