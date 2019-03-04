



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood has many great restaurants and shops, but those who live there say their community is being disrespected by people who show up on Friday and Saturday nights to get drunk.

A group of community leaders met Monday night to discuss how they can take back the neighborhood.

The brainstorming meeting lasted several hours and included ways to revitalize the area.

“It was my family business starting in 1920 so I have history here. I’ve lived here and worked here since 1980,” said Roberta Weissburg, resident and business owner.

She said she knows the area offers more than just cold beer.

“Culturally, entertainment wise restaurants, schools — everything is here and available and it just needs to be respected better and understood to be more than just a place to come and drink,” said Weissburg.

That’s why she’s one of dozens thinking up new ways to positively promote East Carson Street and attract a “daytime culture.”

“Although we’re happy that we have the weekend nightlife, it doesn’t define who we are,” said Barbara Rudiak, South Side Community Council.

Organizers Barbara Rudiak and Josette Fitzgibbons said they’re working to clean the streets, create a cultural district, include more green space and fill vacant store fronts.

“We are working on a mix of businesses so it really is a daytime economy here as well as a night time economy,” said Fitzgibbons of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

“We’re a place that’s walkable and we have trails. We have a park. We have a great many shops. We have proximity to downtown into Oakland,” said Rudiak.

The group hopes to develop clear cut plans in the coming weeks and find investors to support the projects. Many of the beginning goals, they said, can be completed within the year.