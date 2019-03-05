



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County jury heard closing arguments today and is now deliberating in the trial of a former Pittsburgh restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

On Monday, Adnan Pehlivan, who owned Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square, took the stand in his own defense.

On the stand, Pehlivan admitted that he, the alleged victim and her friend were intoxicated and he claims she said she wanted to hook up with him.

Pehlivan says she didn’t want her friends to know he was going home with her and told him to follow them. Pehlivan, who is also accused of stalking, followed the women in his BMW, stopping repeatedly and letting them pass.

Eventually, Pehlivan found the woman’s apartment. He testified that she opened the door and let him inside.

He said they then had consensual sex.

However, the victim says none of that is true and Pehlivan broke in through a window and assaulted her. She said she woke up screaming and he punched her, pushed her and tore buttons from her shirt.

The jury began deliberations just after the noon hour.

Pehlivan is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and sexual assault.

