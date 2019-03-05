BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Flu, Influenza, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says three more people have died from complications of the flu.

According to Health Department officials, two women and one man have died in the past two weeks.

The man was in his late-50s, one woman was in her mid-40s and the other in her early-60s.

That brings the number of fatal flu cases in Allegheny County this season to five.

More than 3,600 people have gotten the flu in Allegheny County so far this season.

RELATED STORIES:

The Health Department says it’s never too late to get a flu shot. For more information, visit their website here.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s