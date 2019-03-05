



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says three more people have died from complications of the flu.

According to Health Department officials, two women and one man have died in the past two weeks.

The man was in his late-50s, one woman was in her mid-40s and the other in her early-60s.

That brings the number of fatal flu cases in Allegheny County this season to five.

More than 3,600 people have gotten the flu in Allegheny County so far this season.

The Health Department says it’s never too late to get a flu shot. For more information, visit their website here.

