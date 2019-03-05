BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says the first of five North American plants that it plans to close by 2020 will end production this week in Ohio.

A GM spokeswoman confirmed Monday that production of the Chevrolet Cruze will come to an end Wednesday at its sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown.

LORDSTOWN, OH – NOVEMBER 26: An exterior view of the GM Lordstown Plant on November 26, 2018 in Lordstown, Ohio. GM said it would end production at five North American plants including Lordstown, and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce. The GM Lordstown Plant assembles the Chevy Cruze. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The plant closings are part of a major restructuring under way for the Detroit-based automaker.

GM is shifting its focus to making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The plant closings in the U.S. still must be negotiated with the union so some workers at GM’s Lordstown plant in Ohio are hoping it still can be saved .

The plant that employed more than 4,000 workers just a few years ago has been down to 1,400 hourly employees in recent months.

