



LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says the first of five North American plants that it plans to close by 2020 will end production this week in Ohio.

A GM spokeswoman confirmed Monday that production of the Chevrolet Cruze will come to an end Wednesday at its sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown.

The plant closings are part of a major restructuring under way for the Detroit-based automaker.

GM is shifting its focus to making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The plant closings in the U.S. still must be negotiated with the union so some workers at GM’s Lordstown plant in Ohio are hoping it still can be saved .

The plant that employed more than 4,000 workers just a few years ago has been down to 1,400 hourly employees in recent months.

