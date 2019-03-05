



CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Senior Anthony Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points Tuesday to surpass the 1,000-point milestone and help Miami to a 76-63 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, who lost their 13th game in a row.

Ebuka Izundu added 14 points and 14 rebounds before the small crowd, which included his mother, Ifeoma, visiting from her native Nigeria. It was the first time she had seen her son play a basketball game.

The Hurricanes (13-16, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth consecutive home game in their home finale. The Panthers (12-18, 2-15) lost their 24th consecutive road game since 2017 and are assured of finishing alone in last place in the league.

Lawrence made 10 of 16 shots and added 11 rebounds and four assists. Pittsburgh senior Jared Wilson-Frame tied a career high with six 3-pointers to account for his 18 points.

The Panthers committed 15 turnovers, which led to 20 Miami points.

The Hurricanes went ahead for good 2½ minutes into the game and built their biggest lead of the first half at 24-13. Pitt scored eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to 54-53, but got no closer.

Pitt’s comeback bid was stymied by 2-for-10 free-throw shooting in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Lawrence became the 39th member of Miami’s 1,000-point club. He has 1,004 points.

Pitt lost to Miami for the sixth consecutive time.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes, who are 0-9 on the road, conclude their regular season Friday at No. 15 Virginia Tech.

Pitt finishes Saturday at home against Notre Dame.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)