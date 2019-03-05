



MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Police have a bank robbery suspect in custody following a low-speed chase Tuesday in the North Hills.

According to the McCandless Police chief, the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the KeyBank on Harmony Drive.

Investigators say the teller tripped the silent alarm when the suspect came inside and the suspect took off.

A call went out with a description of the suspect and the getaway vehicle.

A McCandless officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Brandt School Road and Route 910, and tried to pull it over, but a low-speed chase ensued.

Police say the suspect pulled over a short time later and officers took him into custody on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported related to the incident, and police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Meanwhile, the police chief says the suspect may be wanted in other bank robbery incident around the area.

