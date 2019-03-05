BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is $11 billion in debt is facing a major lawsuit.

The suit contends the state is violating federal law by using toll money for projects that are unrelated to the Turnpike.

Stock image (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

In the meantime, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says the Turnpike Commission is behind on three payments it owes to the state.

Stay with KDKA for Jon Delano’s full report on this story at 6 p.m.

