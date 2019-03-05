



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is $11 billion in debt is facing a major lawsuit.

The suit contends the state is violating federal law by using toll money for projects that are unrelated to the Turnpike.

In the meantime, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says the Turnpike Commission is behind on three payments it owes to the state.

