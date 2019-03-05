



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new list is out, and it ranks Pittsburgh as one of the best places in America to live.

The list was put together by Livability editors and they say Pittsburgh ranked number 8 out of their “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.”

The Burgh scored high in the study’s economy category, as well as infrastructure.

“Newcomers will take note of the many bridges connecting different parts of the city (there are about 30 main ones, but more than 400 throughout the city!), but the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure sets important goals, like making sure every household can easily access fresh fruits and veggies, even without a private vehicle,” Livability editors said.

Editors also say that Pittsburgh has seen an influx of young people and tech companies in recent years. “With local universities including Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh driving innovation and nurturing talent, it might be time to update Pittsburgh’s nickname to ‘The STEM City,'” editors wrote.

Among Pittsburgh’s local obsessions, the Steelers ranked tops of course.

Editors also talked about Pittsburgh’s climate, home values, brewers, dream jobs and weather. You can find all the information, click here.

The rest of the top ten looks like this:

Boise, Idaho

Raleigh, North Carolina

Madison, Wisconsin

Iowa City, Iowa

Rochester, Minnesota

Columbia, Missouri

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Lincoln, Nebraska

Greenville, South Carolina