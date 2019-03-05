



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple of small bursts of snow will be possible over the next 48 hours.

The one with the most attention is the chance for snow this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with snow sticking around overnight in the Laurel Highlands.

The biggest impact with this initial wave of snow will be with timing as snow arrives just before the evening rush hour starts. Overall, snow totals should be around a half an inch at most for much of the area, but this falls in the span of about three hours, meaning a dusting of snow will be present on many roads through 7 p.m.

Slick conditions may cause accidents, delays and maybe even detours. All of which could cause even more issues for those trying to get home from work.

The other two bursts of snow will likely arrive on Wednesday.

While more snow may fall on Wednesday, the window for the snow fall will be wider, so the impact will be less. The area that KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is most concerned with on Wednesday is along and north of I-80, where some lake-effect snow may mix in with the snow already falling. Also, elevated areas will continue to see snow falling, but nothing too concerning when it comes to snow rates and amounts.

The deep chill that is now in place will lift on Wednesday afternoon with warmer weather expected as we head into the weekend. Highs in the 40s will be possible as soon as Friday, and 50s are expected for Saturday with dry conditions. Rain showers will be around early on Sunday into the early afternoon with a high in the mid- to low-60s.

