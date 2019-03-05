



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motions hearing is being held this afternoon for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged in the shooting death of a teenager.

Jury selection for Rosfeld’s trial is scheduled to begin next week across the state in Dauphin County.

Attorneys from both sides are trying to iron out what questions they want potential jurors to answer.

Rosfeld is charged in last year’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was wounded as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop.

Rose was unarmed at the time, and the incident touched off weeks of protests across the area.

Rosfeld is facing criminal homicide charges.

In January, the state Supreme Court ordered the trial jury be selected from Dauphin County.

Jury selection is set to begin on March 12, and the trial on March 19.

