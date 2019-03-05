BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Antwon Rose, East Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh Police, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motions hearing is being held this afternoon for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged in the shooting death of a teenager.

Jury selection for Rosfeld’s trial is scheduled to begin next week across the state in Dauphin County.

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

Attorneys from both sides are trying to iron out what questions they want potential jurors to answer.

Rosfeld is charged in last year’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was wounded as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop.

RELATED STORIES:

Rose was unarmed at the time, and the incident touched off weeks of protests across the area.

Rosfeld is facing criminal homicide charges.

In January, the state Supreme Court ordered the trial jury be selected from Dauphin County.

Jury selection is set to begin on March 12, and the trial on March 19.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s