



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man remains in critical condition after being shot several times Monday night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Another man is in custody facing charges including attempted homicide in connection with the shooting.

The suspect caught by police nearby was also allegedly caught on a security camera at a fast food restaurant right before the shooting.

The shooting happened in the heart of Downtown and outskirts of the cultural district and directly across from the Wood Street T station.

That surveillance footage police used to help them locate the suspect was taken inside a Subway restaurant. The store owner says the man police say was the shooting suspect, was in his store minutes before the shooting.

Thar shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 7th and Liberty.

The Subway owner says his store surveillance footage shows the man he says is the suspect, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He came in to change a $1 bill for bus fare. When the store owner told him he would have to buy something, he left.

Shortly after, the store security video shows what appears to be a gun flash. The business owner found a victim lying on the ground directly outside his restaurant.

Officers took 35-year-old Michael McCullough into custody a short distance away soon after the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Those who work and walk nearby and take public transportation say they don’t always feel safe.

Linda Hardwig who travels to work downtown every day from Etna says, “I think the area down here is troubled anyway,” and adds, “I wouldn’t walk Penn it’s just too dark and too desolate.”

Tim Juzwick owns Liberty Avenue Jewelry Exchange right next door to the shooting.

Juzwick says, “There’s theft and burglary every day. You’ve been down here 45 minutes, no police, no Pittsburgh Police, Port Authority, yes.”

“They should have police especially in this area, on every other corner on a daily basis which you never see that.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says there are now more police Downtown than ever.

“Having an increase in the number of police officers to a historic level over the past sixteen years has now allowed us to place more officers in downtown,” says Peduto. “Statistics show crime is going down not up so if the business folks have something I need to see I’d look at it, but I go off statistics and data and facts.”

Pittsburgh Police have a newer substation downtown a block from the shooting, and officers say it was instrumental in catching the suspect and so were eyewitnesses.

But many say more officers patrolling on foot are needed in this corridor.

