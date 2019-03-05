



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington man was arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl that killed 31-year-old Justin Platt in February.

Nicholas George Retos, 34, of North Wade Street, is accused of selling the drugs on Feb. 2.

Washington Police responded to 211 East Maiden Street in Washington on that date and found Platt dead of an overdose. Fentanyl was detected in the toxicological results.

During the course of the investigation, police confirmed the drug related phone transmissions between Platt and Retos.

Detectives then set up a sting, catching Retos attempting to sell drugs to a cooperating individual.

Retos faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death and felony drug delivery. Retos is also facing felony drug delivery charges for the sale of heroin in relation to the sting.

Retos was denied bond and placed in the Washington County Correctional Facility on Monday night.