



O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The cold weather may be to blame for a water main break that flooded a 97-year-old woman’s home in O’Hara Township on Tuesday.

At least 10 homes are without running water after a 6-inch line ruptured along East Oak Hill Road.

The Fox Chapel Authority said a crew was working to restore water and hoped to complete repairs by the end of the night.

NewsChopper2 captured the flooded mess in Roberta Arlin’s driveway. Muddy waters caused the garage door to buckle and her trash cans were floating.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned Arlin celebrated her 97th birthday.

“I have no idea,” said Arlin said when asked what had happened. “My neighbor called and said the water company was out here and went down to the basement and it was flooded and I just had a birthday.”

Just two days after her big day, Arlin’s yard is ripped up in spots and she watched as firefighters pumped more than a foot and a half of water out of her basement and garage.

The break left 10 homes without water, but only her home sustained damage.

“No, we didn’t have any water but we don’t have any problems so I’m not going to complain,” said neighbor Lisa Runco.

Runco lives across the street and said she called her neighbor as soon as she saw the water gushing up from the street.

