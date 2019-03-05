BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, O'Hara Township, Water Main Break


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The cold weather may be to blame for a water main break that flooded a 97-year-old woman’s home in O’Hara Township on Tuesday.

At least 10 homes are without running water after a 6-inch line ruptured along East Oak Hill Road.

The Fox Chapel Authority said a crew was working to restore water and hoped to complete repairs by the end of the night.

NewsChopper2 captured the flooded mess in Roberta Arlin’s driveway. Muddy waters caused the garage door to buckle and her trash cans were floating.

Photo Credit: NewsChopper2/KDKA

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned Arlin celebrated her 97th birthday.

“I have no idea,” said Arlin said when asked what had happened. “My neighbor called and said the water company was out here and went down to the basement and it was flooded and I just had a birthday.”

Just two days after her big day, Arlin’s yard is ripped up in spots and she watched as firefighters pumped more than a foot and a half of water out of her basement and garage.

Photo Credit: Steve Willing/KDKA

The break left 10 homes without water, but only her home sustained damage.

“No, we didn’t have any water but we don’t have any problems so I’m not going to complain,” said neighbor Lisa Runco.

Runco lives across the street and said she called her neighbor as soon as she saw the water gushing up from the street.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s