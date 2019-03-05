



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers, if you’re looking for a bite to eat, you’re in luck. The Steel City has landed in the top 10 of another foodie list.

Yelp is out with their Top 10 Foodie Cities for 2019 and Pittsburgh ranks at No. 8 for our “unique blend of cuisines.”

Yelp recommends several spots:

Bigham Tavern for their chicken wings, the burgers at Burgatory, as well as täkō, Musa Caribbean Cajun Fare and Pitaland.

According to Yelp: “Climbing the culinary charts, Pittsburgh is home to hot spots like Bigham Tavern and täkō. The Steel City’s unique blend of cuisines could be attributed to its ideal location straddling both the East and Midwest.”

San Francisco tops Yelp’s 2019 list.

The others in the top 10 include:

St. Louis

Honolulu

Plano, Texas

San Diego

Las Vegas

Richmond, Virginia

Pittsburgh

Baltimore

Austin

Yelp’s data science team compared each cities new restaurants, ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos to reveal where Yelpers like to eat.