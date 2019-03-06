



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) – Eleven people are facing charges for a snow-day riot near West Virginia University at the beginning of February.

Hundreds of people gathered on Spruce Street near campus to bike, sled or snowboard down the road.

When police tried to move the crowd to get a plow truck onto the hill, many refused and threw bottles and rocks at officers.

Police say they identified those who led the riot and issued warrants for their arrests on Wednesday night.

