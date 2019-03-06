



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail will be on modified lockdown for water tower repairs.

The lockdown went into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Warden Orlando Harper says no hot water is available from the ground floor of the jail to Level 5 due to a broken valve in the facility’s water tower. The valve and gasket that need to be replaced are a 12-hour fix.

Repairs will require the jail to shut off steam heat in the facility, so repairs are being held until temperatures rise above 45 degrees.

Harper says arrangements are being made for hot showers to be provided to more than 1,500 inmates who are impacted by the issue.

The lockdown will also preclude any programming in the re-entry center, educational services on Level 1 and visitation from Thursday through Sunday.