BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — A huge sinkhole is causing big problems in the parking lot of a gas station in Fayette County.

The sinkhole has formed in the lot of the Sunoco gas station located on Route 51 north, near the Interstate 70 interchange.

Officials have not said how deep the hole goes, but it’s at least 10 feet wide.

