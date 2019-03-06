BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Police are seeking information on a Bellevue man who has been missing for more than a month.

According to Bellevue Borough Police, 56-year-old Wendell Caldwell, of Bellevue, was last heard from on Feb. 1.

Caldwell called a friend to say he was on his way to visit her home on the Northside, but he never arrived.

Police say officers have completed extensive searches and placed phone calls over the past couple weeks, but they do not have any leads.

Caldwell is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark brown sweatpants, a black jacket, a black hat and black boots.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to called Bellevue Police at (412) 766-7400.

