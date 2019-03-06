BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler woman pleaded guilty in federal court to wrongfully disclosing the gynecological health information of patients to embarrass them, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

The charges stem from Linda Sue Kalina illegally accessing the health information of 111 UPMC patients from where she worked Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers from March 7, 2016, through June 23, 2017. The individuals were not patients at TRMC.

Specifically, Kalina disclosed personal gynecological health information on two patients in August of 2017 with the intent to cause embarrassment and mental distress to the victims, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kalina, who will be sentenced on June 25, could face 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. She remains free on bonding pending the sentencing hearing.

