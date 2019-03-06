



NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — U.S. regulators are warning people not to use certain Claire’s makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration says Claire’s refused its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn’t have the power to force one. A representative for Claire’s did not immediately have a comment.

The FDA said it learned of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire’s and Justice in 2017. Justice issued a recall that year. Claire’s removed products from stores but didn’t issue a recall.

The FDA says samples of these products tested positive for tremolite asbestos:

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

Cosmetics don’t need FDA approval. Tuesday’s warning comes after the FDA said its tests confirmed asbestos in one Justice product and the three Claire’s products.

For more information on the warning, visit the FDA’s website here.

