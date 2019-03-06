



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children alone in a home that was in terrible condition.

Greensburg Police say they found themselves at a home on Snite Way after a call came into their station.

“A neighbor had contacted our department in reference to them believing that the mother of two children left two small children in a residence,” Greensburg Police Captain Robert Stafford said.

Officers arrived and knocked on the door, but no one answered. The front door was left open, however. Worried about the children potentially inside, police entered the home.

“Just then while he was there, he started hearing crying coming from inside the residence of a small child,” Stafford said.

Those cries were coming from an upstairs bedroom.

“They did discover a 1-year-old and 2-year-old child,” Stafford said.

Police say one child’s face was covered with mucus from a runny nose and the other’s diaper was soiled.

Once they got inside, police realized they were dealing with something other than just the children allegedly being left alone in the house.

“The officer did make reference that the house was in terrible condition,” Stafford said.

Police say not long after they arrived at the home, the children’s mom, 23-year-old Sierra Manges, returned. She told police she was only gone about 20 minutes and her neighbor was supposed to be watching the children.

“She had numerous stories of who was watching them. First, she made reference to one of the neighbors watching them, then one of the neighbors was standing there and said they were never contacted and never watched the kids. She made reference to a second individual who, the officers later were able to contact on the phone and he was in Cranberry,” Stafford said.

Manges was arrested for endangering the welfare of children.