PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you love Heinz’s unique Mayochup condiment, then you’re going to like their new flavors of the mixed up concoction.
They are introducing “Mayocue” and “Mayomust.”
“Mayocue” is a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, while “Mayomust” is a mix of mayonnaise and mustard.
Heinz introduced the new flavors with this tweet:
Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into?
— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019
The sauces are expected to cost around $3.50 a bottle and will hit store shelves soon.