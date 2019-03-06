



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you love Heinz’s unique Mayochup condiment, then you’re going to like their new flavors of the mixed up concoction.

They are introducing “Mayocue” and “Mayomust.”

“Mayocue” is a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, while “Mayomust” is a mix of mayonnaise and mustard.

Heinz introduced the new flavors with this tweet:

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

The sauces are expected to cost around $3.50 a bottle and will hit store shelves soon.