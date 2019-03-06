



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Penguins gear up for a home-and-home series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, some news emerged from practice Wednesday.

Defenseman Kris Letang was back on the ice at practice for a second straight day wearing the red non-contact jersey. Some thought Letang may be available for the Thursday matchup at PPG Paints Arena, but that remains to be seen.

“Kris Letang still in a non-contact jersey as the #Penguins hit the ice for practice.”

Kris Letang still in a non-contact jersey as the #Penguins hit the ice for practice. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 6, 2019

Meanwhile, winger Patric Hornqvist was hit in the arm by a puck in Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers. He left the ice, but he did return to the game. Hornqvist was the only absence at practice Wednesday afternoon. Head Coach Mike Sullivan said that Hornqvist took a maintenance day.

“Patric Hornqvist, who briefly went to the locker room last night after he took a puck to the arm, is not on the ice for practice. Only absence today.”

Patric Hornqvist, who briefly went to the locker room last night after he took a puck to the arm, is not on the ice for practice. Only absence today. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 6, 2019

“Mike Sullivan said today was a maintenance day for Patric Hornqvist.”

Mike Sullivan said today was a maintenance day for Patric Hornqvist. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 6, 2019

The Penguins are currently in the first wild card spot with 79 points, but they are tied with 79 points with the Carolina Hurricanes who are in 3rd place in the Metropolitan and the Montreal Canadiens who are holding the second wild card spot. The Blue Jackets are the first team out of the playoffs with 77 points.