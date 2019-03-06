BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has died in an early morning crash in Indiana County.

The crash shut down Route 422 from Parkwood Road to Trim Tree Road.

The closure is expected to last well into the morning.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the crash or name of the victim.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

