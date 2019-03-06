



ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has died in an early morning crash in Indiana County.

The crash shut down Route 422 from Parkwood Road to Trim Tree Road.

The closure is expected to last well into the morning.

Sad news out of Armstrong County, Indiana County–a fatal accident has RT-422 closed from Parkwood Rd to Trim Tree Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/txHOxbH7vA — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 6, 2019

Officials have not yet released the cause of the crash or name of the victim.

