PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Trebek took to the Jeopardy YouTube channel to announce his diagnoses.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.