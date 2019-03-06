BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV, Summer Camps


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer may seem like a long way off, but parents, now is the time to sign up your kids for summer camps.

Pittsburgh has so many incredible camps where kids can learn new things and maybe be inspired to develop a lifelong passion.

Kidsburgh has just put out its annual “Summer Camp Guide” of unique camps in the area. There’s you may have never heard of, or even knew existed.

Kristine Sorensen

