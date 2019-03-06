



MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – There are new details in Tuesday’s bank robbery in McCandless.

According to the Butler Eagle, Patrick Acierno of Freedom is facing charges that he robbed the Keybank on Harmony Drive Tuesday morning as well as a PNC Bank in Cranberry in September.

Police arrested Acierno a short time near the intersection of Brandt School Road and Route 910 on Tuesday.

Acierno is facing charges in both cases.

