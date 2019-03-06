



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know what it’s like, the hustle and bustle of daily life. The work day in itself can make it tough to prioritize the first day of Lent, so having ‘Ashes To Go’ can ease that burden.

“I actually forgot it was Ash Wednesday, so it was perfect seeing him on the way,” Chris McCoy said.

McCoy said finding time to go to church during the week is tough.

“I go home and watch the kids, and my wife is out, so it would be hard to get to church,” he said.

“Made it very convenient with the hours that I work, and being here just really helps out a lot,” Chris Moore said.

Moore works behind the window at the Mt. Lebanon T stop.

“I think it’s wonderful they came. They take the time to come out here and make life a bit easier for everybody with our hectic schedules,” Moore said.

Two people from the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh manned both entrances of the T stop during the Wednesday morning rush, catching people along the way for “Ashes To Go.”

“We’re here because we recognize a lot of people aren’t able to get to their faith communities or maybe aren’t members of a faith community. Last year, I had a bus driver pull over and ask me for ashes when I did this,” said Erin Morey, with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon.

The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh has set up several locations:

Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances, 7:30-9 a.m. and later in afternoon rush hour.

Pittsburgh International Airport, Ashes for passengers and crews: Airside Terminal Chapel, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

911thAirlift Wing, Moon Twp., Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors: Base Chapel, 10:30 a.m.

East Liberty: Front of Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, noon

Downtown Pittsburgh with Episcopal Bishop Dorsey McConnell: Market Square, 1:15-2 p.m.

McCandless: Sunrise of McCandless assisted living center, 900 Lincoln Club Drive, 1:15 p.m.

Squirrel Hill: Corner of Forbes & Murray Avenues, 2 p.m.

Wilkinsburg: Ashes for little kids, St. Stephen’s Church, 600 Pitt Street, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Canonsburg: Canon House High rise for the Elderly, 121 N. Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and the East Shady Drive (track level) entrances, 4:30-6 p.m.

“I thought it was incredibly convenient, and I think it’s wonderful our father is here braving the cold to offer the ashes today,” Joanna Reale said.