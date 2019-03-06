BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
RMU Basketball, St. Francis


MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Matty McConnell tied the game with a layup with 14 seconds to go, Malik Petteway blocked a layup with two seconds left in regulation and Robert Morris went on to beat Saint Francis-Brooklyn 69-65 in overtime Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament.

Josh Williams and McConnell scored 21 points apiece and Charles Bain had 13 points for Robert Morris (17-15). McConnell and Petteway added seven rebounds.

Trailing 37-22 at the half, Robert Morris got the better of St. Francis (NY) in the second half to force overtime. The Colonials stepped it up in the extra period to earn the four-point win. The Terriers’ 19 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Glenn Sanabria had 15 points for the Terriers (17-15). Rosel Hurley added 12 points. Yaradyah Evans had 11 rebounds.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

