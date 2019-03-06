BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time


PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Pennsylvania state representative is tired of the state springing forward and falling back every year. Republican Russ Diamond of Lebanon County plans to introduce legislation to permanently place Pennsylvania on Eastern Standard Time.

“Daylight Saving Time, launched during World War 1 as an attempt to save energy, has outlived its usefulness,” Diamond wrote in a memorandum to all House members. “There is no national crisis that changing clocks helps to alleviate.”

For virtually all of the country, Daylight Saving Time begins March 10 at 2 a.m., when the clocks are set ahead an hour. The only states that don’t observe it are Arizona and Hawaii, although the American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands also do not.

Read more about the proposal at the Patch.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s