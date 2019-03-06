



PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Pennsylvania state representative is tired of the state springing forward and falling back every year. Republican Russ Diamond of Lebanon County plans to introduce legislation to permanently place Pennsylvania on Eastern Standard Time.

“Daylight Saving Time, launched during World War 1 as an attempt to save energy, has outlived its usefulness,” Diamond wrote in a memorandum to all House members. “There is no national crisis that changing clocks helps to alleviate.”

For virtually all of the country, Daylight Saving Time begins March 10 at 2 a.m., when the clocks are set ahead an hour. The only states that don’t observe it are Arizona and Hawaii, although the American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands also do not.

Read more about the proposal at the Patch.com.