



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A life-size Super Mario Kart center is coming to Pittsburgh.

Go-karting with a twist is coming to Pittsburgh in September. The event lets participants dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Mario before driving around a customized, themed racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets for the event are limited to 600, and the winner will be flown to Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale in the next two weeks, according to a spokesman for the event. The date and location have not yet been released.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click HERE, where you can enter your details in the sign-up box.

The event is also taking place in several Ohio locations, as well as other locations around the country.