BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Super Mario Kart


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A life-size Super Mario Kart center is coming to Pittsburgh.

Go-karting with a twist is coming to Pittsburgh in September. The event lets participants dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Mario before driving around a customized, themed racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

Photo courtesy of Mushroom Rally USA

Tickets for the event are limited to 600, and the winner will be flown to Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale in the next two weeks, according to a spokesman for the event. The date and location have not yet been released.

Photo courtesy of Mushroom Rally USA

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click HERE, where you can enter your details in the sign-up box.

The event is also taking place in several Ohio locations, as well as other locations around the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s