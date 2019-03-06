



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — District Attorney Detectives issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of stalking several board members of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh.

The warrant charges Kerry Sujilida, formerly Sara Spencer, with two counts of alleged criminal attempt and seven counts of alleged stalking.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to Sujilida on the North Shore Wednesday afternoon after spotting her holding a large sign on North Shore Drive.

Sujilida alleges that her late father’s name should be removed from the YMCA in Bethel Park.

She outlines her allegations on her private YouTube page.

In her posted videos, she alleges that several board members and accountants are not supporting her and refusing to remove her father’s name from the building.

Police have charged her with threatening the victims to “close the Charitable Remainder Unitrusts” and give her the money in her father’s trust that is allocated for her. The criminal complaint said the money is in excess of $500,000 and approximates $1,200,000.

The complaint also alleges that she stalked seven victims, many of them YMCA board members, causing “substantial emotional distress.”

The criminal complaint accuses her of allegedly sending threatening e-mails and allegedly filming videos in front of victim’s homes and businesses.

When KDKA approached Sujilida, she said she was not aware of these charges and will alert her attorney.

The YMCA issued this statement: