



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The attorney for the former restaurant owner who was on trial on charges of sexual assault is filing paperwork to get him released from jail.

Jurors reached a split verdict in the trial of Adnan Pehlivan on Wednesday.

Pehlivan was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury was deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary charges.

Prosecutors say Pehlivan allegedly followed a group of women home after he met them at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side. They alleged he broke through the woman’s window and sexually assaulted her.

But the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

Pehlivan’s attorney is working to get him released on bond.

In the meantime, the Allegheny District Attorney’s Office tells KDKA it plans to re-try Pehlivan.

