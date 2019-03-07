



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell is hot on the recruitment trail now that the Steelers decided not to tag the running back.

Bell will hit free agency in a couple of weeks, and now he is taking it upon himself to find some high-profile new teammates.

Bell tweeted at Giants safety Landon Collins, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu and Ravens safety Eric Weddle Wednesday.

“aye @TheHumble_21 @Earl_Thomas @Mathieu_Era @weddlesbeard where y’all tryna go? hit my lineeeeee”

“Bout to see where this wind take me.”

Bout to see where this wind take me — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 7, 2019

“Where we going bro?????”

Where we going bro????? — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 7, 2019

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams chimed in to remind Le’Veon which league he plays in.

“Man this isn’t the NBA!! You trynna create a Golden state squad in the NFL!!😂😭”

Man this isn’t the NBA!! You trynna create a Golden state squad in the NFL!!😂😭 https://t.co/qfVeJDM7MH — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 6, 2019

“so youu wouldn’t rock with it if a few of us slid there??! 👀😂😅”

so youu wouldn’t rock with it if a few of us slid there??! 👀😂😅 https://t.co/zs2QgJxYVO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Chris Jones of the Chiefs sent out a video featuring Le’Veon while asking the question “what if.”

“The Chiefs’ Chris Jones was kicking it with Le’Veon today 👀👀👀”

If this is a preview, it should be a pretty interesting offseason for Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 campaign over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.