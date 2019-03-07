BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Le'Veon Bell, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell is hot on the recruitment trail now that the Steelers decided not to tag the running back.

Bell will hit free agency in a couple of weeks, and now he is taking it upon himself to find some high-profile new teammates.

Bell tweeted at Giants safety Landon Collins, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu and Ravens safety Eric Weddle Wednesday.

“aye @TheHumble_21 @Earl_Thomas @Mathieu_Era @weddlesbeard where y’all tryna go? hit my lineeeeee”

“Bout to see where this wind take me.”

“Where we going bro?????”

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams chimed in to remind Le’Veon which league he plays in.

“Man this isn’t the NBA!! You trynna create a Golden state squad in the NFL!!😂😭”

“so youu wouldn’t rock with it if a few of us slid there??! 👀😂😅”

Meanwhile, Chris Jones of the Chiefs sent out a video featuring Le’Veon while asking the question “what if.”

“The Chiefs’ Chris Jones was kicking it with Le’Veon today 👀👀👀”

If this is a preview, it should be a pretty interesting offseason for Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 campaign over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.

