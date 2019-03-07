FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Steelers may have found the trade partner for Antonio Brown.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh is close to finalizing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

“Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is.”

“While several teams had leapt to the forefront — the #Raiders, the #Redskins, the #Titans — the #Bills were stealth. There are things to work out, but Buffalo is on its way to getting AB. And they do have a need at WR.”

“From our breaking news segment in the wee hours of Friday morning: The #Bills are working to trade for #Steelers WR Antonio Brown. There are things to work out, but the deal is close to being done.”

Brown, on the other hand, claims that the report is not true via a comment on a post from the NFL’s Instagram page.

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Steelers set a soft deadline for Brown trade offers for Friday, March 8 earlier this week.

It was reported that the leading teams for Brown included the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans.

The Bills only have one pick in the first round (9th overall.) They have two picks in the 4th, 5th and 7th round. Every other round has one choice.

