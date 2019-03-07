BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Andy Sheehan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner has been arrested and detained in Detroit.

KDKA has learned that Wagner was arrested and detained following an altercation with police.

No charges have been filed yet.

Wagner’s attorney says Wagner is the victim in the arrest and that she was shoved to the floor, bruised, and then taken to jail by a Detroit police officer.

